Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone Over Belgorod Region


2/6/2024 8:35:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Russian air defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, Trend reports.

"In the Novooskolsk municipal district, our air defense was engaged, and a fixed-wing drone was shot down. There are no casualties," he said on Telegram.

The governor added that the drone's debris smashed windows in a single-family home, damaging the roof, facade and fence, along with a Kamaz truck parked nearby.

