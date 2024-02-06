Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone Over Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Russian air
defenses shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Belgorod Region,
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, Trend reports.
"In the Novooskolsk municipal district, our air defense was
engaged, and a fixed-wing drone was shot down. There are no
casualties," he said on Telegram.
The governor added that the drone's debris smashed windows in a
single-family home, damaging the roof, facade and fence, along with
a Kamaz truck parked nearby.
