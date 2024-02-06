US Hits 84 Of 85 Targets In Iraq And Syria

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The United States hit 84 of 85 targets during its strikes in Iraq and Syria, citing a preliminary analysis by the Pentagon, Trend reports.

