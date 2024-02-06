               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Hits 84 Of 85 Targets In Iraq And Syria


2/6/2024 8:34:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The United States hit 84 of 85 targets during its strikes in Iraq and Syria, citing a preliminary analysis by the Pentagon, Trend reports.

84 targets "were destroyed or functionally damaged.".

