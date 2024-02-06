Teachers Do Not Pay State Fees When Going To Court In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Law“On the
Status of a Teacher”, signed by the President, made the following
additions to the Law“On State Duty”, Trend reports.
Teaching staff are exempt from paying state fees in civil courts
on claims related to the protection of their honor, dignity and
business reputation when carrying out their professional
activities.
Also, teaching staff are exempt from paying state fees when
appealing to the Administrative Courts illegal decisions of state
bodies, actions (inactions) of their officials that violate the
rights of teaching staff when carrying out their professional
activities.
