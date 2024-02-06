               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Teachers Do Not Pay State Fees When Going To Court In Uzbekistan


2/6/2024 8:34:58 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Law“On the Status of a Teacher”, signed by the President, made the following additions to the Law“On State Duty”, Trend reports.

Teaching staff are exempt from paying state fees in civil courts on claims related to the protection of their honor, dignity and business reputation when carrying out their professional activities.

Also, teaching staff are exempt from paying state fees when appealing to the Administrative Courts illegal decisions of state bodies, actions (inactions) of their officials that violate the rights of teaching staff when carrying out their professional activities.

