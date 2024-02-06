Germany Proposes Formation Of New Military Alliance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The head of the
federal state of Hesse, which is one of the major economic centers
of Germany, Boris Rein proposed that Europe create its own military
alliance without the participation of the United States, Trend
reports.
He noted that the nuclear arsenal can be used to deter and
“intimidate” Russia.
"That's why we want a strong European security union - with
common defence, a European nuclear umbrella, secure borders and
protection of our critical infrastructure," he said.
