Germany Proposes Formation Of New Military Alliance


2/6/2024 8:34:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The head of the federal state of Hesse, which is one of the major economic centers of Germany, Boris Rein proposed that Europe create its own military alliance without the participation of the United States, Trend reports.

He noted that the nuclear arsenal can be used to deter and “intimidate” Russia.

"That's why we want a strong European security union - with common defence, a European nuclear umbrella, secure borders and protection of our critical infrastructure," he said.

