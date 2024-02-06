Iran Reduces Production Rate Of High-Enriched Uranium

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran has
significantly reduced the pace of creating highly enriched uranium
reserves, said Director General of the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Trend reports.
He made this statement during an interview with The New York
Times.
Grossi suggests that the substantial rise in highly enriched
uranium production may have diminished. Nevertheless, the IAEA
director general notes that Iran persists in accumulating a
stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent, which, if further
enriched, could be utilized for the production of nuclear
weapons.
"There is a slight slowdown being observed. They are still
stockpiling, but at a slower pace," the IAEA director general
said.
As of February 23, 2020, Iran has suspended additional steps and
the additional protocol outlined in the nuclear deal, reducing IAEA
control mechanisms by 20–30 percent. Iran seeks to resume talks on
its nuclear issue and revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) to end sanctions, access frozen funds, and resume crude oil
exports. Despite Iran's claim of a peaceful nuclear program, the
IAEA reports a 27 percent increase in highly enriched uranium over
three months, exceeding JCPOA limits by 15 times.
