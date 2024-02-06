US Plans More Strikes In Middle East

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The United States plans to undertake further strikes in the Middle East, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, Trend reports.

"We intend to take additional strikes, and additional action, to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked, when our people are killed," he said.

On January 28 three US soldiers were killed as a result of a drone attack on a US base in northern Jordan.