Azerbaijani MFA Talks Growth In Mine Victims, Following 2020 War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The number of
victims of mine accidents, following the second Karabakh war,
reached 343, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said,
Trend reports.
“Failure of partners to force Armenia to eliminate this threat
further causes losses and injuries.
Today, as a result of an explosion a civilian was severely
injured, his foot was amputated,” the ministry wrote on its page on
X.
