Azerbaijan Provides Exemplary Media Conditions For Election - Kuwaiti Reporter

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan, as
one of the countries adhering to democratic principles, ensures the
democratic conduct of the presidential election by creating
favorable conditions for media activities, thereby ensuring media
participation in the electoral process following international
standards, a columnist and media consultant of Kuwaiti Al Seyassah
newspaper Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi told "Election 2024” Independent
Media Center, Trend reports.
The Kuwaiti reporter emphasized that the aspect of media
activity regulation is particularly intriguing for him in the
context of the presidential election in Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan's approach is highly commendable. In the election
campaign, the media allocates space for candidates on both a free
and paid basis, ensuring an ideal approach and promoting equality
among candidates. Furthermore, the openness of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) to the media helps prevent issues in disseminating
information to the public. Allowing reporters to observe the voting
process on election day and even participate in the counting of
votes serves as a noteworthy international example," he
emphasized.
Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi also highlighted that, when objectively
assessed from an external perspective, it is evident that
Azerbaijan possesses democratic traditions.
"I believe that the upcoming presidential election in the
country on February 7 will once again exemplify the tradition of
democratic election" he added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
