Resident Of Azerbaijan's Terter Injured In Mine Explosion


2/6/2024 8:34:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. On February 4, at about 17:00 (GMT+4), Hasanly Aliyev, a resident of the Gyzyloba village, Terter district, has stepped on an anti-personnel mine, Trend reports.

Aliyev received a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Currently, prosecutors are inspecting the scene of the incident and the necessary investigative actions are being carried out.

The fact is under investigation.

