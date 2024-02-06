Resident Of Azerbaijan's Terter Injured In Mine Explosion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. On February 4, at
about 17:00 (GMT+4), Hasanly Aliyev, a resident of the Gyzyloba
village, Terter district, has stepped on an anti-personnel mine,
Trend reports.
Aliyev received a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the
hospital.
Currently, prosecutors are inspecting the scene of the incident
and the necessary investigative actions are being carried out.
The fact is under investigation.
