Astana To Host Mining Congress Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The second
international congress and exhibition, named the Mining Congress
Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan) is scheduled to take place in Astana, the
capital city of Kazakhstan, on May 15-16, 2024, Trend reports.
Over 150 prominent leaders from mining companies in Kazakhstan
and Central Asian countries are set to participate in the event.
The congress serves as a platform for exchanging experiences,
engaging in discussions on investment projects, and exploring
opportunities for the modernization and development of the mining
industry.
The primary focus areas of the program for 2024 include:
1. Involvement of key leaders: more than 150 CEOs representing
top mining companies, initiators of investment projects, developers
of equipment, and international investors.
2. Investment projects: deliberation on over 20 significant
investment initiatives, encompassing the construction of mining and
processing plants, modernization efforts, capacity expansion, and
the exploration of new deposits.
3. Expert Presentations: participation of 30+ speakers and
panelists, including project and government representatives,
regulators, and leading industry experts.
4. Business Networking: 30+ hours of business and informal
networking including one-on-one meetings, coffee breaks,
interactive discussions, and a cocktail reception.
5. Technology Trends: presentation of new equipment and advanced
solutions for mining operations.
6. Investment Market Overview: plans for modernization, new
capacity and innovative technologies.
7. Human Resources Roundtable: development of strategies for
managing the human resources potential of enterprises.
8. Geology: the role of geological research in the accelerated
development of the mining industry.
9. Ecological balance: practical implementation of environmental
legislation at mining enterprises.
10. Specialized exhibition: presentation of high-tech solutions
from the leading companies in the industry.
Globally, Kazakhstan holds the second position in manganese ore
reserves, with a substantial 600 million tons, and boasts the
eighth-largest iron ore reserves amounting to 12.5 billion tons.
Additionally, the country is home to 30% of the world's chromite
ore deposits, 95% of the chromium reserves, and possesses extensive
reserves of gold and copper.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.