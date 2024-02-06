               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Finalizes Transfer Of Ballot Papers To Precinct Election Commissions


2/6/2024 8:34:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Leading up to the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, District Election Commissions (DECs) have concluded the process of transferring ballot papers to Precinct Election Commissions, Trend reports.

Following the allocation of ballot papers to the District Election Commissions as per the Electoral Code's stipulations, these papers were required to be delivered from the District Election Commissions to the Precinct Election Commissions no later than 3 days before the day of voting.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) concluded the distribution of ballot papers to district election commissions on February 1.

The printing of ballot papers began on January 24 and 6,524,203 copies were printed.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

