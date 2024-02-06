Azerbaijan Finalizes Transfer Of Ballot Papers To Precinct Election Commissions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Leading up to the
upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on
February 7, District Election Commissions (DECs) have concluded the
process of transferring ballot papers to Precinct Election
Commissions, Trend reports.
Following the allocation of ballot papers to the District
Election Commissions as per the Electoral Code's stipulations,
these papers were required to be delivered from the District
Election Commissions to the Precinct Election Commissions no later
than 3 days before the day of voting.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) concluded the distribution
of ballot papers to district election commissions on February
1.
The printing of ballot papers began on January 24 and 6,524,203
copies were printed.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
