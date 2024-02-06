EU Wants To Establish Closer Relations With Türkiye - Josep Borrell

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The European
Union said it intends to deepen cooperation with Türkiye and
resolve differences in the short term, Trend reports.
EU foreign ministers met at an informal meeting in Brussels, the
capital of Belgium.
Following the meeting, where relations with Türkiye were one of
the issues on the agenda, the High Representative of the European
Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell and
the Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Labib issued joint press
statements.
“All member states agree to establish closer relations with
Turkey,” Borrell said.
The EU High Representative said that in order to prevent
conflicts and enhance cooperation, we should maintain contacts with
Turkey, taking into account the Cyprus issue: "We must expand
relations with Türkiye, work in areas where our interests overlap,
and avoid issues that alienate us from each other".
