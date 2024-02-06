Serbian Delegation To PACE Objects Resolution Adopted By Assembly Regarding Azerbaijani Delegation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The delegation of
Serbia to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) has sent an appeal to President of the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe Theodoros Rousopoulos objecting
the resolution adopted by the Assembly regarding the Azerbaijani
delegation.
Trend presents the
appeal:
“Excellency,
We are writing with regard to the recent unfortunate
developments in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of
Europe, whereby the credentials of the delegation of the Milli
Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan were challenged and the
resolution not to ratify them was adopted.
Regretfully, the Delegation of the Republic of Serbia was unable
to take part in the voting on this resolution due to the ongoing
formation process of our National Assembly following the
parliamentary elections in the country on 17 December 2023.
Nonetheless, herewith the Serbian Delegation would like to
register its dissent with the attitude against the Delegation of
Azerbaijan and resolution adopted on highly dubious grounds. We are
deeply convinced that the resolution is a step back from genuine
dialogue within the PACE, only contributing to the ongoing
polarization. It is also an illustration of deepening degradation
of values within the Assembly.
The Serbian delegation to the PACE herewith strongly objects the
adopted resolution, and calls for its reconsideration with a view
to preventing the adverse effects on the reputation and envisaged
role of our Assembly, and the Council of Europe as such.
Challenging credentials of the Azerbaijan's parliamentary
delegation renders engagement with Azerbaijan in the framework of
PACE impossible, leading to the potential loss of even more avenues
for cooperation with this country in the broader framework of the
Council of Europe with its rich tapestry of various bodies and
mechanisms for cooperation and fulfillment of commitments. Such a
situation runs contrary to the very fundamental objective of this
body designed to serve as a platform for dialogue and fulfillment
of our relevant commitments. It is also a serious blow to the
reputation of the Assembly and the Council of Europe in general, as
well as a neglect of the cooperative spirit that they espouse.
Moreover, it leads to distancing of the Council from matters
concerning the South Caucasus region, including those directly
related to the mandate of the organization, which cannot be
regarded being in the best interest of this organization.
Once again underscoring the utmost importance of maintaining
genuine dialogue and engagement with all PACE members, the
Delegation of Serbia appeals to you with the request to act
resolutely and annul the resolution on non-ratification of the
credentials of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Biljana Pantic Pilja, Head of the Delegation
Dubravka Filipovski
Elvira Kovacs
Dunja Simonovic Bratic
Stefan Jovanovic
Jelena Zaric Kovacevic
Aleksandar Markovic.”
