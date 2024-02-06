Azerbaijan Portrays Itself As Country With Tradition Of Democratic Election - Pakistani Journalist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is a
country with a tradition of democratic election, the executive
director of the Youth Forum for Pakistan's Kashmir, Zaman Bajwa
said, Trend reports.
"The election process in Azerbaijan is being carefully watched
in Pakistan as well. First of all, I would like to note that the
electoral process in the country is in line with democratic
principles. Particularly, the conditions created for equal struggle
of candidates are exemplary for other countries," he said.
The expert noted that the history of Azerbaijan's electoral
tradition as the first country in the East to grant women the right
to vote goes back a century. At the time when Azerbaijan granted
women the right to vote, most countries in the world, which are now
considered advanced, did not have such a right.
" After the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan further
developed the tradition of democratic election. Significant
progress has been made both in improving legislation and in
organizing election. The election experience and the perfect
legislative framework give reason to say that the February 7
presidential election will be held in full transparency and
democracy," he said.
The Pakistani journalist also emphasized the opportunities
created in Azerbaijan for media participation in the electoral
process.
"The media's activity in the pre-election process as well as in
covering the voting process on election day has been fully ensured.
It is an example that can serve as a model for other countries,"
Zaman Bajwa said.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
