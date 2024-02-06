Azerbaijan Portrays Itself As Country With Tradition Of Democratic Election - Pakistani Journalist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is a country with a tradition of democratic election, the executive director of the Youth Forum for Pakistan's Kashmir, Zaman Bajwa said, Trend reports.

"The election process in Azerbaijan is being carefully watched in Pakistan as well. First of all, I would like to note that the electoral process in the country is in line with democratic principles. Particularly, the conditions created for equal struggle of candidates are exemplary for other countries," he said.

The expert noted that the history of Azerbaijan's electoral tradition as the first country in the East to grant women the right to vote goes back a century. At the time when Azerbaijan granted women the right to vote, most countries in the world, which are now considered advanced, did not have such a right.

" After the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan further developed the tradition of democratic election. Significant progress has been made both in improving legislation and in organizing election. The election experience and the perfect legislative framework give reason to say that the February 7 presidential election will be held in full transparency and democracy," he said.

The Pakistani journalist also emphasized the opportunities created in Azerbaijan for media participation in the electoral process.

"The media's activity in the pre-election process as well as in covering the voting process on election day has been fully ensured. It is an example that can serve as a model for other countries," Zaman Bajwa said.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel