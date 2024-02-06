Azerbaijan, Belarus Discuss Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A meeting was
held between Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov
and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Administration of
the President of the Republic of Belarus Igor Sekreta, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the
current level of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus and
noted that political dialog at the highest level plays a key role
in the development of bilateral cooperation in all spheres.
The ongoing positive dynamics of cooperation between the two
countries in the economic sphere were especially emphasized.
The sides also had a broad exchange of views on international
issues of mutual interest.
