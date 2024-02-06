               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Representatives Of Russian CEC To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:34:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation Natalya Budarina and commission member Anton Lopatin will work as observers in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Russian Central Election Commission says, Trend reports.

“Natalya Budarina and Anton Lopatin will take part in the international observation [from the Russian Central Election Commission] of the [Azerbaijani presidential] election,” the report says.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

