Representatives Of Russian CEC To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Secretary of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation Natalya
Budarina and commission member Anton Lopatin will work as observers
in the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the press service of
the Russian Central Election Commission says, Trend reports.
“Natalya Budarina and Anton Lopatin will take part in the
international observation [from the Russian Central Election
Commission] of the [Azerbaijani presidential] election,” the report
says.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
