(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The UK's King
Charles I King Charles III will postpone his public duties. He was
diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said, Trend reports.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate
enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent
diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular
treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to
postpone public-facing duties this period, His Majesty
will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as
usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift
intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital
procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks
forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent
speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for
all those around the world who are affected by cancer," Buckingham
Palace noted.
