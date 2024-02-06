Election Silence Period Starts In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The allotted
period for candidates to campaign in the next Azerbaijani
presidential election on February 7 has expired, Trend reports.
Election silence has been officially declared in Azerbaijan
today.
As outlined in the Calendar Plan on basic activities and
measures for preparation for holding the extraordinary presidential
election, approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the
election campaign period has now run out.
According to the Calendar Plan, the campaigning period starts 23
days before the election day (January 15, 2024) and concludes 24
hours before the commencement of voting (February 6 at 8:00 AM, UTC
+04:00).
Registered candidates, their authorized representatives,
political parties with a registered candidate, political party
blocs, and their authorized representatives and individuals are
allowed to conduct election campaigning.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
On January 9, the registration of presidential candidates was
completed. Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
