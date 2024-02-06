               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan's CEC Delegation To Take Part In Extraordinary Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:34:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A delegation of Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) headed by Chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhaev will take part in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024 at the invitation of Azerbaijan's CEC, a source from Uzbekistan's CEC told Trend .

The delegation will also take part in the missions of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Organization of Turkic States.

To note, extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

The ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

