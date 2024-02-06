Uzbekistan's CEC Delegation To Take Part In Extraordinary Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A delegation of
Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) headed by Chairman
Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhaev will take part in the extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024 at the
invitation of Azerbaijan's CEC, a source from Uzbekistan's CEC told
Trend .
The delegation will also take part in the missions of the CIS
Executive Committee, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Shanghai
Cooperation Organization and Organization of Turkic States.
To note, extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
The ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
