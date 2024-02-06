Czech MFA Confirms Detention Of Its Citizen Attempting To Cross Azerbaijan Border From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. We can confirm
the detention of the Czech citizen by the Azerbaijani police,
Mariana Wernerová, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of the Czech Republic, told Trend .
"The reason for the detention is allegedly illegal border
crossing. Our embassy in Baku is waiting for a permission to
consular visit of the Czech citizen and our colleagues are in
contact with the family," she said.
Meanwhile, a Czech citizen was detained in Azerbaijan on
February 3 after illicitly crossing the border from Armenia. The
individual traversed through territory mined by Armenians on the
Azerbaijani side of the border.
The Azerbaijani State Security Service is actively pursuing
investigative and operational inquiries into the criminal case
initiated in connection with this incident.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.