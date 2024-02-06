Czech MFA Confirms Detention Of Its Citizen Attempting To Cross Azerbaijan Border From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. We can confirm the detention of the Czech citizen by the Azerbaijani police, Mariana Wernerová, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, told Trend .

"The reason for the detention is allegedly illegal border crossing. Our embassy in Baku is waiting for a permission to consular visit of the Czech citizen and our colleagues are in contact with the family," she said.

Meanwhile, a Czech citizen was detained in Azerbaijan on February 3 after illicitly crossing the border from Armenia. The individual traversed through territory mined by Armenians on the Azerbaijani side of the border.

The Azerbaijani State Security Service is actively pursuing investigative and operational inquiries into the criminal case initiated in connection with this incident.