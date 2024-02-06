               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Embassy In Türkiye Reaffirms Readiness Of Polling Stations For Voting


2/6/2024 8:34:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Polling stations have been set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the information it was published on the embassy's page on social network X.

"In connection with the extraordinary election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, 2024, polling stations No46 and No47 of Yasamal 3rd electoral district No17 have been established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan," the Embassy's publication reads.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel









MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816644

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search