Azerbaijani Embassy In Türkiye Reaffirms Readiness Of Polling Stations For Voting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Polling stations have been set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to the information it was published on the embassy's page on social network X.

"In connection with the extraordinary election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held on February 7, 2024, polling stations No46 and No47 of Yasamal 3rd electoral district No17 have been established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan," the Embassy's publication reads.

