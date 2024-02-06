Azerbaijani Ombudsman Acquaints With Conditions Created At Polling Stations In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. A series of
awareness-raising events on "Ensuring the electoral rights of
citizens" continues in Baku, Ganja, Sheki, Masalli, Guba, and
Nakhchivan on the eve of the extraordinary presidential election
under the joint organization of the Office of the Commissioner for
Human Rights (Ombudsman) and the Central Election Commission of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to information, following the events, Ombudsman Sabina
Aliyeva conducted observations in the territories liberated from
occupation to analyze the general situation in connection with the
electoral process, including ensuring the voting rights of
citizens.
"In the course of observations at polling stations in Khankendi,
Shusha, and Lachin, the Ombudsman familiarized with the process of
preparation for the extraordinary presidential election, voter
lists at the polling stations, inquired about the activities
carried out to prepare for the election, the work done to ensure
the right to vote. The Ombudswoman also held a meeting with
citizens who had returned to their native lands and discussed the
electoral process, rights, duties of voters, and other issues. To
note, necessary conditions stipulated by the legislation have been
created for the realization of the electoral rights of citizens
living in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.
It is gratifying that the presidential election of great importance
in the life of Azerbaijan will be held for the first time on the
whole territory of the country, including the lands liberated from
occupation. Thus, 26 polling stations have been established in
these territories to ensure the right to vote for persons involved
in reconstruction and construction works, as well as those who have
returned to their homes," the report says.
