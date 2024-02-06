Sarmatia Oil Pipeline Joint Stock Company Opts For New President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Sarmatia Oil Pipeline Joint Stock Company has changed president, Trend reports via Sarmatia.

According to the decision of shareholders, the JSC was headed by Bozena Knipfelberg, a representative of the Polish company PERN S.A.

To note, the company was established in 2004 on the initiative of PERN Przyjazn and Ukrtransnafta for the completion of the Odessa-Brody-Plotsk-Gdansk oil pipeline.

Later, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Georgia's Oil and Gas Corporation, and Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta joined the JSC.

Ukraine built the 667-kilometer-long Odessa-Brody oil pipeline during 1996-2001 to supply Caspian oil. The European Commission in 2013 listed the Odessa-Brody to Plotsk pipeline completion project as one of the 250 highest priority projects for the EU until 2020, but the project is actually frozen.

Ukraine and Poland discussed the pipeline project again at the end of January 2024 amid sanctions cuts in the EU's purchases of oil from Russia.

