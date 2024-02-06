Sarmatia Oil Pipeline Joint Stock Company Opts For New President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Sarmatia Oil
Pipeline Joint Stock Company has changed president, Trend reports via
Sarmatia.
According to the decision of shareholders, the JSC was headed by
Bozena Knipfelberg, a representative of the Polish company PERN
S.A.
To note, the company was established in 2004 on the initiative
of PERN Przyjazn and Ukrtransnafta for the completion of the
Odessa-Brody-Plotsk-Gdansk oil pipeline.
Later, Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Georgia's Oil and Gas Corporation,
and Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta joined the JSC.
Ukraine built the 667-kilometer-long Odessa-Brody oil pipeline
during 1996-2001 to supply Caspian oil. The European Commission in
2013 listed the Odessa-Brody to Plotsk pipeline completion project
as one of the 250 highest priority projects for the EU until 2020,
but the project is actually frozen.
Ukraine and Poland discussed the pipeline project again at the
end of January 2024 amid sanctions cuts in the EU's purchases of
oil from Russia.
