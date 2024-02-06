               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Reputable Newspaper Publishes Article On Upcoming Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:34:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Türkiye's newspaper Yeni Safak has published an article dedicated to the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the article notes that the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held for the first time on the entire territory of the country, including the lands liberated from occupation.

"Azerbaijan, which thanks to its important geopolitical position and natural resources has become a bright star in the region, with its political, economic and military power, is a leader not only in the South Caucasus, but has also gained authority in the international arena, especially after the victory in Karabakh. Thanks to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, the country has achieved regular and stable development and reached its current strong position," the article says.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

