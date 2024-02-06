Türkiye's Reputable Newspaper Publishes Article On Upcoming Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Türkiye's
newspaper Yeni Safak has published an article dedicated to the
upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the information, the article notes that the
presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held for the first time
on the entire territory of the country, including the lands
liberated from occupation.
"Azerbaijan, which thanks to its important geopolitical position
and natural resources has become a bright star in the region, with
its political, economic and military power, is a leader not only in
the South Caucasus, but has also gained authority in the
international arena, especially after the victory in Karabakh.
Thanks to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, the
country has achieved regular and stable development and reached its
current strong position," the article says.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
