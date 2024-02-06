Use Of High-Tech Marks Azerbaijan's Commitment To Transparent Polls - OIC Senior

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The use of high
technology clearly shows Azerbaijan's intention to hold a
transparent presidential election, said Assistant Secretary-General
of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
(OIC) Yousef AlDobeay, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
AlDobeay made the statement during a meeting with Mazahir
Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission
(CEC).
The group, led by the Secretary-General, is in the nation at the
CEC's invitation to observe Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential
election.
AlDobeay expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting that
Azerbaijan is an especially engaged member of the OIC.
He stated that the OIC Charter expresses full support for
democracy among member countries.
"I would like to request that you share Azerbaijan's experience
following the successful conclusion of the presidential election.
The utilization of advanced technology distinctly demonstrates
Azerbaijan's commitment to conducting transparent presidential
elections," AlDobeay said.
