Turkmenistan Expands Trade And Economic Ties With Foreign Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. Turkmenistan is taking the necessary steps to expand its trade and
economic links with foreign countries, Trend reports.
This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of
Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of
Ministers.
According to him, the comprehensive development of the country's
trade and entrepreneurship system and increasing the role of the
private sector in the national economy are among the strategic
directions of the program 'Revival of a New Era of a Powerful
State: The National Program of Socio-Economic Development of
Turkmenistan in 2022-2052'.
Furthermore, he stated that necessary measures are being
implemented to expand trade and economic relations with other
countries, increase the production of import-substituting products,
strengthen the country's food security, modernize commercial
services, and meet the population's demand for consumer goods.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing its economic ties
with foreign partners in order to achieve long-term economic
development and diversification.
The country is actively courting foreign investment in a variety
of areas, particularly energy and transportation, which will help
to modernize infrastructure and create new jobs.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.