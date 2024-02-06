We Always Stand By Türkiye And Will Continue To Do So - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Just as Türkiye
stands by Azerbaijan in good and sad times, we always stand by
Türkiye and will continue to do so, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to President of Türkiye
Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the first anniversary of the devastating
earthquake that struck Türkiye in February last year, Trend reports.
"This disaster deeply shook Azerbaijan just as it did Türkiye.
During those difficult days, our people shared the pain of the
tragedy with the brotherly people of Türkiye and experienced
endless sorrow together. From the first minutes of the news of the
earthquake, without waiting for any call for help, the people and
the state of Azerbaijan mobilized their capabilities to fulfill
their fraternal duty. Our rescuers, doctors and volunteers who were
involved in the removal of the consequences of the devastating
earthquake and the search and rescue operations worked shoulder to
shoulder with their Turkish colleagues with great courage,
determination and selflessness. In addition to state and private
institutions, all our people, young and old, spared no effort to
provide moral support to the victims of the earthquake.
Under your determined leadership, the Government of Türkiye is
working with all its might to eliminate the large-scale destruction
caused by the earthquake, revive the affected region, and provide
homes for millions of people who were left homeless. Currently,
Azerbaijan continues its humanitarian activities in Kahramanmaras
province and closely participates in the reconstruction and
restoration endeavors, including the construction of social
facilities. We are very proud to be alongside Türkiye in this noble
and honorable mission.
All this is forever engraved in the annals of our brotherhood as
further evidence of Azerbaijan-Türkiye unbreakable unity and
solidarity. Just as Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in good and sad
times, we always stand by Türkiye and will continue to do so.
Because we are one nation in two states," the head of state
noted.
