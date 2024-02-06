               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ADB Launches Eco-Friendly Urban Development Program In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:33:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in collaboration with Azerbaijani experts, has initiated the National Urban Assessment (NUA) program, paving the way for a climate-resilient future, Trend reports, referring to the ADB.

"This initiative charts the path for environmentally friendly, climate-resilient, and inclusive urban growth, shaping the contemporary landscape of Azerbaijan's cities," ADB stated.

The initiative's implementation from the start of 2024 aligns with Azerbaijan's objectives and the ADB's 2030 Strategy.

Government representatives, utilities, and other responsible entities are participating in consultations regarding the NUA of Azerbaijan.

The assessment will help to design investment strategies for the development of several Azerbaijani cities while keeping environmental concerns in mind.

