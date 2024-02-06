ADB Launches Eco-Friendly Urban Development Program In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB), in collaboration with Azerbaijani experts,
has initiated the National Urban Assessment (NUA) program, paving
the way for a climate-resilient future, Trend reports, referring to
the ADB.
"This initiative charts the path for environmentally friendly,
climate-resilient, and inclusive urban growth, shaping the
contemporary landscape of Azerbaijan's cities," ADB stated.
The initiative's implementation from the start of 2024 aligns
with Azerbaijan's objectives and the ADB's 2030 Strategy.
Government representatives, utilities, and other responsible
entities are participating in consultations regarding the NUA of
Azerbaijan.
The assessment will help to design investment strategies for the
development of several Azerbaijani cities while keeping
environmental concerns in mind.
