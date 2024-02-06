Azerbaijani MFA Announces Number Of Armenia-Planted Landmine Victims

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5 . Number of
Armenia-planted landmine victims has reached 344, the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Trend reports.
The ministry said that 65 people were killed as a result of the
mine explosions since the end of 2020.
"Yet another civilian was maimed following a landmine explosion
for the last two days. Armenia bears responsibility for the lost
lives of innocent civilians," added the ministry.
On February 4, a resident of Garadaghli village Hasanali Aliyev
was injured by a mine explosion in the area of Giziloba village in
the Tartar district, and today Tartar city's resident Azer Mammadov
was blown up by a mine while grazing cattle and received a leg
injury as a result of a mine explosion in Goyarkh village, Aghdara
district (former contact line with Armenian army).
