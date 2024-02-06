Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Wraps Up Preparations For Extraordinary Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Some 83 polling stations have been established in Jabrayil-Gubadli electoral district No120 and 56,439 voters have been registered, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

According to information four polling stations will operate on the territory of Jabrayil district liberated from occupation, 3,480 voters are registered at them.

Thus, 1184 people will be able to vote at Jabrayil city polling station No80, 1382 - at the city polling station No83, 419 - at polling station No81 in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" in Soltanli village, 495 - at polling station No82 in Dashkasan village. These are those voters who work in the territories liberated from occupation.

There are 11 polling stations in the district located in the IDP town in Bilasuvar district, 1 polling station in Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrail district, and the rest of the polling stations in 54 districts and towns. Preparatory works have been completed at all polling stations in the district, including polling stations in the territories liberated from occupation.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel