Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Wraps Up Preparations For Extraordinary Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Some 83 polling
stations have been established in Jabrayil-Gubadli electoral
district No120 and 56,439 voters have been registered, Trend reports, referring
to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.
According to information four polling stations will operate on
the territory of Jabrayil district liberated from occupation, 3,480
voters are registered at them.
Thus, 1184 people will be able to vote at Jabrayil city polling
station No80, 1382 - at the city polling station No83, 419 - at
polling station No81 in the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" in Soltanli
village, 495 - at polling station No82 in Dashkasan village. These
are those voters who work in the territories liberated from
occupation.
There are 11 polling stations in the district located in the IDP
town in Bilasuvar district, 1 polling station in Jojug Marjanli
village in Jabrail district, and the rest of the polling stations
in 54 districts and towns. Preparatory works have been completed at
all polling stations in the district, including polling stations in
the territories liberated from occupation.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.