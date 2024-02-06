SCO Observer Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan's Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The SCO
observation mission has arrived in Baku to witness the emergency
presidential elections in Azerbaijan set for February 7, 2024,
Trend reports via
SCO.
According to the information, the observer mission is headed by
SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.
The invitation to SCO to observe the election had been sent by
the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC).
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.