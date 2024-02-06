               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SCO Observer Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan's Baku


2/6/2024 8:33:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The SCO observation mission has arrived in Baku to witness the emergency presidential elections in Azerbaijan set for February 7, 2024, Trend reports via SCO.

According to the information, the observer mission is headed by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

The invitation to SCO to observe the election had been sent by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC).

