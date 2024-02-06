Human Rights Breaches Occur During Police Convoys In Europe - Rufiz Hafizoglu (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5.
Human rights are
being violated in Europe under the convoy of the police, Trend News
Agency's deputy director, head of the Turkic World media platform,
and political commentator Rufiz Hafizoglu told local media,
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan's relations with European countries influenced by
the Armenian diaspora, led by France, have escalated in recent
days. However, Europe's double-standard-based attitude towards
Azerbaijan is not new. These relations deteriorated precisely after
Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity," he emphasized.
The political commentator also noted that Islamophobia is
widespread in European countries today and human rights are
violated under the control of police.
