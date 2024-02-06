               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Human Rights Breaches Occur During Police Convoys In Europe - Rufiz Hafizoglu (VIDEO)


2/6/2024 8:33:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Human rights are being violated in Europe under the convoy of the police, Trend News Agency's deputy director, head of the Turkic World media platform, and political commentator Rufiz Hafizoglu told local media, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's relations with European countries influenced by the Armenian diaspora, led by France, have escalated in recent days. However, Europe's double-standard-based attitude towards Azerbaijan is not new. These relations deteriorated precisely after Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity," he emphasized.

The political commentator also noted that Islamophobia is widespread in European countries today and human rights are violated under the control of police.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search