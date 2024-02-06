Kazakhstan's CEC Delegation To Observe Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Mazahir Panahov,
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan,
met with a team led by Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the CEC of
Kazakhstan, who arrived in the country to watch the Republic of
Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media
Center.
According to the information, Mazahir Panahov briefed the group
on the election preparations.
Panahov stated that the Central Election Commission has
established all of the prerequisites for elector voting. A total of
1,000 polling locations have webcams installed.
Nurlan Abdirov, chairman of Kazakhstan's Central Election
Commission, stated that his country values collaboration and
friendship with Azerbaijan. He also stated that he would observe
the poll in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Abdirov expressed
confidence that the election would be well-organized and
transparent.
To note, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
The ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
