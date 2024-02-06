               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan's CEC Delegation To Observe Election In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:33:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, met with a team led by Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the CEC of Kazakhstan, who arrived in the country to watch the Republic of Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential elections, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

According to the information, Mazahir Panahov briefed the group on the election preparations.

Panahov stated that the Central Election Commission has established all of the prerequisites for elector voting. A total of 1,000 polling locations have webcams installed.

Nurlan Abdirov, chairman of Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission, stated that his country values collaboration and friendship with Azerbaijan. He also stated that he would observe the poll in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Abdirov expressed confidence that the election would be well-organized and transparent.

To note, extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

The ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

