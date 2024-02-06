Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth Supports President Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy In Upcoming Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Azerbaijani
people have entered a stage of national upsurge thanks to the
policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Associate Professor of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia
Anar Hasanov said, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told
Trend .
Hasanov made the remark at the International Youth Forum of the
Azerbaijani Diaspora, organized by the House of Azerbaijan in
Budapest on the occasion of February 2 - Azerbaijan Youth Day.
According to him, the victory of Azerbaijan became the brightest
page in the history of the country.
"If we look at all the stages of Azerbaijan's history over the
last 100 years, there has not been such a successful period as the
current one. The victory in the second Karabakh war made us happy.
Let's preserve everything that makes us happy!" said Hasanov.
The Chairman of the Association for Youth Integration and
Development (AYID) in Hungary Ramil Shukurov expressed his pride of
being a citizen of an independent and powerful Azerbaijan.
"As a representative of the youth of Azerbaijan, which put an
end to the occupation, ensured its territorial integrity, and fully
restored state sovereignty, I feel proud in participating and
speaking at this significant event," he noted. "I made my choice on
September 27, 2020, when the entire Azerbaijani nation united
around its Commander-in-Chief with an iron fist, supported its
Leader on April 23, 2023, during the establishment of the Lachin
border checkpoint, and during the events of September 20, 2023, and
when our President raised the glorious flag of Azerbaijan in the
ancestral and eternal lands of the country – in Khankendi, Khojaly,
Khojavend, Aghdara, Asgaran, turning the aspirations of his people
into reality, multiplying its glory in the world, and once again, I
was convinced of the correctness of my choice."
A student of the Anton Bruckner Conservatory in Austria,
pianist, laureate of national and international competitions Ayan
Mammadli pointed out that this diaspora youth forum is a vivid
example of the Azerbaijani state's attention to the youth.
"I have always been proud to be a representative of a country
with such a beautiful, rich history, and culture. Thanks to the
determination of our President, the unity of our people, and the
heroism of our army, we achieved victory. Today, I proudly say that
we are Victorious Citizens of the Victorious Country," she
said.
Along with Ayan Mammadli, Ukraine and Impacted Countries Crisis
Programme Manager at the American Red Cross Baylar Talibov,
Director of the Gangnam Global Center of the Seoul Metropolitan
Government Nihat Khalilzadeh, a law student of Leiden University
Tugrahan Ashk, a bachelor of economics at the University of Geneva
Gunel Ismayilova, a board member of the Norway-Azerbaijan Cultural
Society Amina Akhadova, a PhD student in the field of environmental
sustainability at the University of Ottawa and a board member of
the Ontario Sustainable Energy Association Emil Aliyev, who took
part in the event, called on the diaspora youth and compatriots
living abroad to actively participate in the election on February 7
and support the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev.
To note, the forum themed "Activity of Azerbaijani diaspora
youth in the post-conflict period: perspectives and challenges"
brought together 120 representatives of Azerbaijani youth from
almost 40 countries, including Hungary, leaders of student and
youth organizations operating abroad, Azerbaijani representatives
of international organizations, laureates of international
competitions, young entrepreneurs, as well as the Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to Hungary Tahir Taghizadeh, Deputy Chairman of the
State Committee on Work with Diaspora Vagif Seyidbayov, and Rustam
Abdullayev from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The event was concluded with adoption of a statement by the
forum participants.
In the statement, the diaspora youth representatives emphasized
their commitment to actively participate in the extraordinary
presidential election of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024,
and pledged their support for the candidacy of President Ilham
Aliyev.
"As victorious youth of the victorious state, we understand that
the future of our country is linked to a strong leader, respected
and acknowledged worldwide. We declare our readiness to stand
shoulder to shoulder with the Victorious Leader of the Victorious
People on the path leading our country to further brilliant
victories," the statement said.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
