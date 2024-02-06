China's state investment fund begins procedures to stabilize markets amid financial concerns

(MENAFN) Central Huijin Investment, a Chinese state investment fund, has unveiled plans to bolster its purchases of stock index funds, signaling Beijing's determination to stabilize markets grappling with the repercussions of a property crisis and a slowing economy. The announcement sparked a surge in shares in both Shanghai and Hong Kong on Tuesday, particularly following reports of an impending meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and market regulators. While the details and timing of the reported meeting remain unconfirmed, Central Huijin's commitment to expanding its investments has injected optimism into the market.



Central Huijin, which includes subsidiaries of Chinese state-owned banks, has intensified its buying activities in shares of state-run banks and other companies to counteract the significant selling pressure witnessed in Chinese markets, which have recently dipped to five-year lows. However, the notable gains in Hong Kong on Tuesday were primarily driven by technology companies such as e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com, which witnessed substantial increases of 7.6 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.



The Shanghai Composite index surged by 3.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index experienced a notable 4 percent upswing. Similarly, the Shenzhen A-Share index climbed by 5.2 percent. Despite the recovery, benchmarks are still considerably below their levels from a year earlier.



Against the backdrop of market volatility, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued warnings against market manipulation and insider trading, pledging to safeguard the interests of smaller investors who constitute a significant portion of trading activity in Chinese markets. Despite fluctuating performance observed on Monday, Tuesday's announcement by Central Huijin has been welcomed by the regulatory body, which underscored the perceived medium and long-term investment value of stocks amid their historically low prices. These measures collectively reflect Beijing's commitment to instilling confidence and stability in the markets amidst prevailing economic uncertainties.

