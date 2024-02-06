President Ilham Aliyev Condoles With President Erdogan On Anniversary Of Quake In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of the earthquake in the country, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother,

A year has passed since the terrible earthquakes that occurred in Türkiye in February 2023, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of people. We remember the dear memory of our brothers and sisters who perished as a result of this tragedy with deep respect and reverence, praying to Allah to rest their souls in peace and to grant patience to their relatives.

This disaster deeply shook Azerbaijan just as it did Türkiye. During those difficult days, our people shared the pain of the tragedy with the brotherly people of Türkiye and experienced endless sorrow together. From the first minutes of the news of the earthquake, without waiting for any call for help, the people and the state of Azerbaijan mobilized their capabilities to fulfill their fraternal duty. Our rescuers, doctors and volunteers who were involved in the removal of the consequences of the devastating earthquake and the search and rescue operations worked shoulder to shoulder with their Turkish colleagues with great courage, determination and selflessness. In addition to state and private institutions, all our people, young and old, spared no effort to provide moral support to the victims of the earthquake.

Under your determined leadership, the Government of Türkiye is working with all its might to eliminate the large-scale destruction caused by the earthquake, revive the affected region, and provide homes for millions of people who were left homeless. Currently, Azerbaijan continues its humanitarian activities in Kahramanmaras province and closely participates in the reconstruction and restoration endeavors, including the construction of social facilities. We are very proud to be alongside Türkiye in this noble and honorable mission.

All this is forever engraved in the annals of our brotherhood as further evidence of Azerbaijan-Türkiye unbreakable unity and solidarity. Just as Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in good and sad times, we always stand by Türkiye and will continue to do so. Because we are one nation in two states.

I am sure that thanks to your leadership, the determination to fight, the spirit of solidarity, and the strong will of the Turkish people, the mighty Turkish state will quickly overcome these difficulties and emerge from this bitter test with honor and even stronger. On this sad day, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the fraternal people of Türkiye," the letter reads.