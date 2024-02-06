Presidential Poll Around Corner To Further Unity Of Azerbaijani Society - Russian Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The upcoming
presidential election aims to strengthen the unity of Azerbaijani
society even further, Russian politician and head of the
Russia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, Dmitry
Savelyev told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
According to Savelyev, Azerbaijan has reclaimed its ancestral
lands after a prolonged period. In light of this significant
development, the decision to hold a presidential election is both
crucial and timely, as it allows the citizens of the recently
regained territories to express their civic will.
"Political stability stands as the pivotal element in the
economic and social development of a state, and Azerbaijan's
accomplishments over the last two decades undeniably attest to this
fact," the politician said.
"We can assert with confidence that the triumvirate underpinning
Azerbaijan's success as an independent state comprises a robust
government, a diversified economy, and a commitment to national
interests in shaping crucial priorities in both foreign and
domestic policy," he added.
The politician noted that Azerbaijan initiated the
diversification of its economy around the same time and with
similar objectives as Russia. In fact, both countries draw upon
each other's experiences in this regard.
"This achievement is largely attributed to the trusting
relations between our countries and nations. With Russia's focus
shifting from the west to the south, Azerbaijan is emerging as an
increasingly vital strategic partner for Russia. Consequently, our
potential for expanding mutual trade is exceptionally high. Experts
suggest that the foreign trade turnover between Russia and
Azerbaijan may double this year. Undoubtedly, the political
stability and robust governance ensured through fair and
well-organized elections will facilitate the development of these
initiatives," he added.
Noting that all major events in Azerbaijan are consistently
executed at a high standard, Dmitry Savelyev expressed confidence
that the organization of all events in February will follow the
traditional flawless pattern.
He also wished peace and prosperity to the generous land of
Azerbaijan, and its valiant, hard-working people.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC)
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
