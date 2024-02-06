Artillery Shells Found In Azerbaijan's Khojaly District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Artillery shells
were discovered while inspecting the territory in Azerbaijan's
Khojaly district, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan
According to the information, Azerbaijani army engineering units
found and safely removed eight 122-mm armor-piercing shells, 273
fragmentation-fugitive shells, and 285 122-mm artillery shells from
the territory, adhering to safety protocols.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in
November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
