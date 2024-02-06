               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Artillery Shells Found In Azerbaijan's Khojaly District (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Artillery shells were discovered while inspecting the territory in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

According to the information, Azerbaijani army engineering units found and safely removed eight 122-mm armor-piercing shells, 273 fragmentation-fugitive shells, and 285 122-mm artillery shells from the territory, adhering to safety protocols.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan, starting in November 2020, commenced operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

