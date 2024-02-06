The European Azerbaijan School Hosts World Scholar's Cup

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On January 27-29, the next tournament of the World Scholar's Cup
international olympiad was organized at the European Azerbaijan
School in Baku. The World Scholar's Cup is an academic program held
annually with the participation of over 15,000 students from more
than 65 countries worldwide.
Approximately 1000 students from various schools in Baku
participated in the olympiad, testing their knowledge in different
fields and across various age groups. Participants competed in two
age categories, namely "Junior" and "Senior" groups.
The event started with an engaging opening ceremony featuring
rhythmic music and entertaining performances. Following the
ceremony, participants engaged in debates, sharing their ideas and
thoughts in various discussions. Another group worked on assigned
tasks within the framework of "Collaborative Writing."
On the second day of the event, students were drawn into debates
and writing activities, competing with their peers. A collective
competition was organized, presenting questions on different
topics. Students who provided correct answers to the questions took
a step forward in their journey to win medals.
In the "Scholars' Show" competition, participants celebrated and
enjoyed a fun time together with their team members. At the end of
the event, participants were honoured during the award ceremony,
receiving gold and silver medals, trophies, and a "Special Award"
in various categories.
Overall, students from the European Azerbaijan School won a
total of 329 gold and 241 silver medals.
