Azerbaijan Faces One Of Most Significant Milestones In Its History

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is on
the threshold of one of the most important events - for the first
time in the history of independent sovereign Azerbaijan, election
will be held on the entire territory of the country, including the
lands liberated from years of occupation, the vice-president of
Israel-Azerbaijan International Association (AZIZ) and the director
of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Yegana Salman, said, Trend reports.
She noted that the Azerbaijani people as true owners of their
lands, immediately after their liberation from occupation began to
rebuild destroyed towns and villages, infrastructure, which now
needs to be revitalized from scratch. First of all, sustainable
rates of development of the country's economy are necessary to
revive all sectors of the economy in the liberated territories and
ensure the continuation of economic growth in the whole
country.
Yegana Salman expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani people
will make the right choice in the presidential election and vote
for the most meritorious candidate.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
