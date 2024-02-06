Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Meets With CIS PA Observation Mission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan's
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation led by the
head of the observation mission of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly
(PA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Deputy
Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament Zhakip Asanov.
The delegation included Secretary General of the CIS PA Council
Dmitry Kobitsky and other officials, the Prosecutor General's
Office of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Welcoming guests, Kamran Aliyev stated that the country is
rapidly flourishing as a result of comprehensive reforms
implemented by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
during the last two decades.
The Prosecutor General emphasized that the upcoming
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for
February 7, will be held for the first time in the country's
history across the entire sovereign territory and hold significant
importance for the people. He also spoke about the tasks facing the
prosecutor's offices regarding the conduct of elections in free and
democratic conditions, ensuring the free expression of voters'
will, and compliance with electoral laws.
Asanov, Kobitsky, and other participants in the meeting
highlighted the importance of the meetings conducted by the
observation mission during their stay in the country.
They noted that all conditions have been created for conducting
elections at a high level, and the electoral legislation complies
with international standards.
Hailing the pre-election preparation process alongside the work
of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, they highly
appreciated the work of the prosecutor's offices.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of
mutual interest.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
