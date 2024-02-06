Kyrgyzstan To Revise Electricity Rates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. The tariff for
electricity and thermal energy in Kyrgyzstan is set to undergo a
review, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Baigaziev, said,
during a local radio broadcast, Trend reports.
"The existing tariff plan is outdated and has remained unchanged
from previous years. We acknowledge this and, therefore, need to
reassess the tariff policy. Changes will be introduced in the near
future," Baigaziev said.
He emphasized that larger upscale residences will be billed at
the cost for energy, while tariffs for low-income and socially
vulnerable citizens on will be set based on social protection
norms.
Baigaziev mentioned that the new tariff is in the development
stage. The new tariff policy should be flexible, taking into
account seasonality, geographical zones, and timing.
According to the State Statistical Committee of the country,
Kyrgyzstan produced 13.825 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in
2023, which is 0.2 percent less than in 2022 (13.856 billion).
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.