Kyrgyzstan To Revise Electricity Rates

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 5. The tariff for electricity and thermal energy in Kyrgyzstan is set to undergo a review, the Deputy Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Baigaziev, said, during a local radio broadcast, Trend reports.

"The existing tariff plan is outdated and has remained unchanged from previous years. We acknowledge this and, therefore, need to reassess the tariff policy. Changes will be introduced in the near future," Baigaziev said.

He emphasized that larger upscale residences will be billed at the cost for energy, while tariffs for low-income and socially vulnerable citizens on will be set based on social protection norms.

Baigaziev mentioned that the new tariff is in the development stage. The new tariff policy should be flexible, taking into account seasonality, geographical zones, and timing.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, Kyrgyzstan produced 13.825 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2023, which is 0.2 percent less than in 2022 (13.856 billion).