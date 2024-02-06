               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Railways Intends To Increase Investments In Its Projects For 2024


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC plans to allocate 50 million manat ($29.3 million) for implementation of 20 projects in 2024, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Railways.

To note, the projects include the repair of the Alat railway station, the expansion of Yalama station, the completion of the reconstruction of the Balajar marshaling yard, and the repair of railway tracks with a total length of 50 kilometers.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Azerbaijan Railways invested 35 million manats ($20.5 million) in its projects and they were used, in particular, for the replacement of rails on 16 kilometers of tracks, an overhaul of 22 kilometers of tracks, the connection of Zira port with the railroad network, construction works of railroad terminal in Astara.

