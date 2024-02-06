Preparations For Azerbaijan's Election Proceed Systematically - CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The pre-election
preparations convey a sense of a well-organized process, indicating
a high level of planning and execution, Secretary General of the
Union of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev told reporters,
Trend reports.
Lebedev emphasized that Russia is Azerbaijan's neighbor and the
presence of his delegation is a sign of friendship and
goodwill.
"In the current year, Russia is also set to hold a presidential
election. Similar to Azerbaijan, substantial preparations for the
election are actively taking place in our country," the secretary
said.
Lebedev emphasized that the mission he is heading has the same
goals as Azerbaijan in preparing for the election.
"We are committed to ensuring that the election is conducted at
a high standard. The pre-election preparations give the impression
of a well-organized process, characterized by systematic planning,
and, most importantly, adherence to the legislation of the Republic
of Azerbaijan," he said.
The Secretary General also mentioned that the delegation would
hold a discussion and press conference immediately after the
election.
A delegation headed by Secretary General of the Union of
Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev is on a visit to Azerbaijan
to observe the extraordinary presidential election to be held on
February 7, 2024. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC)
of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov greeted the guests and conveyed his
contentment with the meeting.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary
presidential election.
