Preparations For Azerbaijan's Election Proceed Systematically - CIS Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The pre-election preparations convey a sense of a well-organized process, indicating a high level of planning and execution, Secretary General of the Union of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev told reporters, Trend reports.

Lebedev emphasized that Russia is Azerbaijan's neighbor and the presence of his delegation is a sign of friendship and goodwill.

"In the current year, Russia is also set to hold a presidential election. Similar to Azerbaijan, substantial preparations for the election are actively taking place in our country," the secretary said.

Lebedev emphasized that the mission he is heading has the same goals as Azerbaijan in preparing for the election.

"We are committed to ensuring that the election is conducted at a high standard. The pre-election preparations give the impression of a well-organized process, characterized by systematic planning, and, most importantly, adherence to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said.

The Secretary General also mentioned that the delegation would hold a discussion and press conference immediately after the election.

A delegation headed by Secretary General of the Union of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev is on a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the extraordinary presidential election to be held on February 7, 2024. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov greeted the guests and conveyed his contentment with the meeting.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

