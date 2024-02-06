               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani CEC Generates All Opportunities For Voters - Chairman Of CEC


2/6/2024 8:32:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Election Commission has provided every opportunity for voters, and webcams have been erected at 1,000 voting sites. On election day, the proceedings at these polling sites can be observed online, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during a meeting with CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman announced that 790 international observers had registered to monitor the election in Azerbaijan.

Panahov informed the Secretary-General about the election preparations, emphasizing that these are the first elections in Azerbaijan to encompass the entire country's area. He stated that three firms have applied to conduct an exit poll during the election, one of which being the American Oracle Advisory Group.

The CEC Chairman also stated that handbooks have been created, and that the Supreme Court, Ombudsman's Office, and other organizations will be participating in the voting process on election day.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

