Azerbaijani CEC Generates All Opportunities For Voters - Chairman Of CEC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central
Election Commission has provided every opportunity for voters, and
webcams have been erected at 1,000 voting sites. On election day,
the proceedings at these polling sites can be observed online,
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Mazahir Panahov said during a meeting with CIS Secretary General
Sergey Lebedev, Trend reports.
The CEC chairman announced that 790 international observers had
registered to monitor the election in Azerbaijan.
Panahov informed the Secretary-General about the election
preparations, emphasizing that these are the first elections in
Azerbaijan to encompass the entire country's area. He stated that
three firms have applied to conduct an exit poll during the
election, one of which being the American Oracle Advisory
Group.
The CEC Chairman also stated that handbooks have been created,
and that the Supreme Court, Ombudsman's Office, and other
organizations will be participating in the voting process on
election day.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
