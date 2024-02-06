Kazakh Government Resigns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the resignation of the
government, Trend reports.
According to the information, the corresponding decree was
signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Government members will continue to carry out their tasks until
the new composition is approved.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.