Azerbaijan Announces Number Of Observers Registered For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Over 90,000
observers have been registered in connection with the presidential
election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the meeting with Assistant
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
for Political Affairs Yousef AlDobeay, Trend reports.
"There are 13-14 observers for each polling station. We have
more than 6 million voters. They will vote at 6,537 polling
stations. All polling stations are equipped with the necessary
equipment. We have created all conditions for comfortable voting of
voters," he said.
The CEC chairman informed that many international organizations,
including the OSCE, will be among the observers at the
election.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7.
