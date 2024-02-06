Health Status Of Azerbaijani Tartar Resident Injured By Mine Blast Revealed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The resident of Azerbaijan's Tartar city Azer Mammadov has been delivered to the hospital at nearly 12:10 (GMT +4), the surgeon of Tartar Central District Hospital Mubariz Mahmudov told Trend .

He noted that the victim's left leg was amputated around the ankle joint as a result of the mine explosion.

“The bleeding was halted, and primary surgical care was administered. The patient was transferred for treatment to Barda city hospital,” Mahmudov added.

Mammadov (born in 1966) was injured by a mine while grazing livestock in Azerbaijan's Hasangaya village, Aghdara district, at 11:45 a.m.

