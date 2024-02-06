Health Status Of Azerbaijani Tartar Resident Injured By Mine Blast Revealed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The resident of
Azerbaijan's Tartar city Azer Mammadov has been delivered to the
hospital at nearly 12:10 (GMT +4), the surgeon of Tartar Central
District Hospital Mubariz Mahmudov told Trend .
He noted that the victim's left leg was amputated around the
ankle joint as a result of the mine explosion.
“The bleeding was halted, and primary surgical care was
administered. The patient was transferred for treatment to Barda
city hospital,” Mahmudov added.
Mammadov (born in 1966) was injured by a mine while grazing
livestock in Azerbaijan's Hasangaya village, Aghdara district, at
11:45 a.m.
