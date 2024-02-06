CIS Reveals Number Of Its Observation Team Members For Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The CIS observation mission includes more than 160 persons, said CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev at a meeting with the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

“The purpose of the observation mission is to ensure the transparent conduct of election. Our principles have not changed. While everything is going as usual, with no complaints. We'll do our job as observers,” he added.

Lebedev also expressed his wish to ensure peace and stability in the region as soon as possible. "Normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is necessary. This is good for all of us," he said.

The CIS Secretary General emphasized that it's necessary to achieve agreement and peace in the name of the welfare and development of people.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

