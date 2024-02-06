Azerbaijan Discloses Countrywide Percentage Rise In Pensions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5 . A new decree
issued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
indexed and boosted all types of pensions in the country by 11.2
percent, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry
of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.
The new decree "On indexation of labor pensions" is another
continuation of consistent steps to strengthen the social
protection of pensioners and increase pensions.
According to information provided by the State Statistics
Committee, all pensions assigned by the decree until January 1,
2024, shall be increased from January 1 of this year by indexation
by 11.2 percent following the annual growth rate of the average
monthly nominal wage as of 2023.
An increase from the beginning of the current year is also
envisaged in the amounts of pensions to which seniority allowances
were assigned, set together with these allowances, and material
assistance included in pensions from January 1, 2023, with
indexation to the specified amount.
The increase is carried out automatically through the electronic
system, and pensioners do not need to present any documents or
submit an application.
Pension increases for January will be paid together with the
pension for February.
For example, if a pension is 500 manat, this amount will be
increased by 11.2 percent (i.e., 56 manat) from January 1 this
year. The January bonus of 56 manat will also be added to the
February pension and will be paid together with it.
About 630 million manat per year will be additionally spent on
the increase, which covers a total of 1.1 million pensioners.
Meanwhile, the increase in pensions by indexation has been
applied to all types of pensions since the beginning of last
year.
The current increase will also affect pensioners who are
entitled to a pension, both on general grounds and those who
receive an increase for length of service (military servicemen, law
enforcement officers, etc.).
The increase in indexation exceeds the average inflation rate in
2023 (by 8.8 percent).
Simultaneously, the order also increased pension capital
registered until January 1, 2024, on personal accounts of insured
persons per the annual level of the consumer price index for the
previous year, with indexation by 8.8 percent. For instance, if
50,000 manat of pension capital has been accumulated on the
personal account, this amount will be increased by 8.8 percent,
i.e., by 4,400 manat (up to 54,400 manat).
This also demonstrates that pension capital accumulated on
individual accounts of working persons is regularly increased not
only based on monthly social insurance deductions from their
salaries but also based on indexation by the state at the beginning
of each year," the ministry informs.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816607
